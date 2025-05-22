© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Unemployment rates continue to drop in Lake, Porter counties

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 22, 2025 at 6:44 PM CDT
map provided by Indiana Department of Workforce Development

More Lake and Porter County residents appear to be working. Lake County's unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent in April, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate dropped to 3.3 percent.

Those are at least half a percentage point lower than the previous month or in April of 2024. About 3,500 more Lake County residents appear to be working than there were a year ago and more than 1,300 more Porter County residents.

Still, Lake County has the second-highest unemployment rate of Indiana's 92 counties, and Gary has the highest rate of the state's major cities at 7.6 percent. Seven of the eight major cities with the highest unemployment rates in the state are in Northwest Indiana.
