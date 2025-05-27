Coast Guard says missing pyrotechnics now accounted for
The U.S. Coast Guard says four pyrotechnics that went missing in Lake Michigan have now been accounted for. It shared the update Wednesday in a post on X, citing information from the U.S. Air Force.
They were reportedly conducting a joint exercise in Milwaukee earlier this month, when four phosphorous pyrotechnics failed to activate when entering the water. One was reportedly found Monday by a lifeguard at Montrose Beach in Chicago. That prompted the Coast Guard to issue a warning to beachgoers.
The flares produce red smoke and a flame that can reach temperatures of 2,900 degrees.