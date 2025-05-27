© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Coast Guard says missing pyrotechnics now accounted for

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:17 PM CDT
The U.S. Coast Guard says four pyrotechnics that went missing in Lake Michigan have now been accounted for. It shared the update Wednesday in a post on X, citing information from the U.S. Air Force.

They were reportedly conducting a joint exercise in Milwaukee earlier this month, when four phosphorous pyrotechnics failed to activate when entering the water. One was reportedly found Monday by a lifeguard at Montrose Beach in Chicago. That prompted the Coast Guard to issue a warning to beachgoers.

The flares produce red smoke and a flame that can reach temperatures of 2,900 degrees.

