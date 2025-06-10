Neighbors oppose proposed townhomes in Valparaiso subdivision annexation request

Valparaiso may be getting a new subdivision, but some neighbors say they don't want townhomes as part of the plans.

Olthof Homes currently has permission from Porter County to build a subdivision of single-family homes at the northwest corner of county roads 175 West and 500 North. But now, it's asking the city to annex the 80-acre property and allow for a mix of single-family homes and townhomes.

It also plans to sell the land closest to the corner to allow for the construction of a new fire station. A concept plan calls for 160 single-family homes and 140 townhomes, but Olthof says it's willing to reduce the number of town home units, making them less visible to other subdivisions.

Still, nearby residents raised concerns during a public hearing held by the city council Monday. Eric Johnson said proposed townhomes don't seem like an organic extension of the surrounding area.

"It just doesn't seem to fit in," Johnson told council members. "I almost feel like it's a forced development. The land will be developed, but I feel like they're overstepping with the "urban" [residential zoning request]. It's not urban."

Others worried about impacts to traffic and drainage.

But council member Robert Cotton argued that Valparaiso is a growing city, and traditionally, when cities grow, housing options are expected to follow suit. "If you own it in the city, you're in the city, and there would be, at some point in time, a very successful and desirable city that's going to attract more people," Cotton said.

Jennifer Brock lives outside the city limits in the neighboring Waterford subdivision. She said she's come to see the value of "attainable" housing.

"It is not merely people moving from out of state who need housing, but it is our children trying to buy a home, our friends moving on from a divorce, our parents wanting to downsize and people our age waning to downsize," Brock said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jon Costas felt the annexation would give the city more control over future growth. "There's a lot of growth on the west side, and it will continue to grow," Costas said. "And there are some areas that are developed, but there are many that are not."

The city council plans to take more public comment at its June 23 meeting, before taking a final vote on the annexation and fiscal plan.