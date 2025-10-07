United Way Donates to Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to Help Fight Hunger

United Way Northwest Indiana presented a $10,000 check to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in support of their vital work to fight hunger and strengthen access to healthy food options across the region. This partnership highlights the shared commitment of both organizations to building healthier communities through collaboration and compassion.

“At United Way Northwest Indiana, we believe that when we come together as a community, we can create lasting change," CEO of United Way Northwest Indiana Chris White said. "Food insecurity touches the lives of too many of our neighbors, and we are proud to stand alongside the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to ensure families have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

According to United Way’s ‘ALICE Report’, more than one in three households in Northwest Indiana struggle to afford basic needs such as housing, childcare, healthcare, and food. Many of these families earn above the Federal Poverty Level but not enough to cover the rising cost of living—making them especially vulnerable to food insecurity.

“This generous gift from United Way Northwest Indiana strengthens our mission to provide nutritious food to those who need it most,” said Victor A. Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “Strong partnerships like this demonstrate the power of community in tackling hunger and creating healthier futures for families across our region.”

United Way Northwest Indiana’s investment in the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana underscores its commitment to building Healthy Communities, one of the organization’s core pillars. Through collaboration with local nonprofits, businesses, and residents, United Way continues to connect resources to the people who need them most.

For more information on how to get involved with United Way Northwest Indiana or the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, visit unitedwaynwi.org or foodbanknwi.org.