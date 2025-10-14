BP Partners with Legacy Foundation for NWI Storm Relief Aid

The BP Foundation has partnered with Legacy Foundation, Lake County’s community foundation, to launch the BP Foundation Community Fund Grant to support Hammond, East Chicago, and Whiting organizations affected by the August 2025 storms and flooding. The program will provide up to $5,000 per organization to assist in recovery from storm damage and strengthen preparedness for future weather-related emergencies.

“It’s all about supporting the communities where we live and work,” said Chris DellaFranco, vice president of refining at the Whiting Refinery. “Our commitment goes beyond providing energy and jobs that fuel our region; it’s about being there when it counts to support our community and residents.”

Through this joint effort, the BP Foundation is contributing $30,000 to the Legacy Foundation, which will administer the grant with the goal of supporting local organizations that can make the greatest impact. This collaboration builds on BP Whiting Refinery’s long-standing investment in Northwest Indiana, reflected by $3 million in support by BP and the BP Foundation over the past 5 years for programs benefiting the region.

President and CEO of Legacy Foundation Kelly Anoe said, “Legacy Foundation is proud to partner with the BP Foundation to help local organizations recover from the storms and strengthen their readiness for future disasters.”

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofits, churches, schools, local governments, and first-response agencies physically located in East Chicago, Hammond and Whiting, Indiana, with proposed projects taking place in these communities.

Potential projects may include repairs to weather-damaged facilities or equipment, infrastructure upgrades to better withstand future disasters, emergency preparedness assessments, planning and training, purchase of essential equipment such as first aid kits or generators, and local initiatives focused on disaster readiness.

Anoe continued, “These grants will provide vital support to organizations serving Lake County residents.”

The application window opens on Oct. 13, 2025, and closes at 3 p.m. CT (CST) on Nov. 21, 2025. All submissions must be made through Legacy Foundation’s online portal. Award decisions will be communicated by the Legacy Foundation via email by Dec. 19, 2025.

For more information, please visit: LegacyFdn.org/nonprofits/apply-for-a-grant or email: kbaer@legacyfdn.org.