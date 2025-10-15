Mrvan Accepting Military Service Academy Applications

Today, Rep. Frank J. Mrvan announced Indiana’s First Congressional District is currently accepting applications from high school and college students interested in attending a U.S. Military Service Academy.

Specifically, high school seniors and college students who are interested in attending one of the U.S. Military Service Academies below are encouraged to apply. Additionally, high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors are encouraged to learn about the opportunities the service academies offer.

United States Military Academy at West Point, New York

United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland

United States Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado

United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York

United States Coast Guard Academy at New London, Connecticut

Congressman Mrvan stated, “I am honored to be able to nominate students from Indiana’s First Congressional District for appointment to the U.S. Military Service Academies. I encourage all interested students to apply for this invaluable opportunity to obtain a college education while serving our nation."

The deadline to submit a completed application to Congressman Mrvan’s office is Monday, November 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

For additional information and to obtain the application material, please contact Tom Kubon, the Service Academy Coordinator in Congressman Mrvan’s Merrillville office, at 219-795-1844, or visit the website here.