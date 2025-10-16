United Way Northwest Indiana Announces Day of Caring 2026

United Way Northwest Indiana is excited to announce that our Day of Caring 2026 will take place on Friday, September 18, 2026. This event will once again unite people from across the Region to roll up their sleeves and create meaningful change for not-for-profit partners all across the area.

United Way Northwest Indiana looks to build on the tremendous success of Day of Caring 2025, where more than 650 volunteers worked at 83 project sites and donated over $4.4 million of time and labor to nonprofits across Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties. Volunteers painted classrooms, cleaned parks, supported nonprofits, and improved neighborhoods—all in one powerful day of action.

“Day of Caring 2025 reminded us just how much can be accomplished when our community comes together,” said Chris White, President & CEO of United Way Northwest Indiana. “We are so excited to build on that success and have our 2026 Day of Caring be even more impactful. It’s more than volunteer hours—it’s about neighbors helping neighbors and proving that our community can come together when it’s needed most. “

“Day of Caring shows the incredible power of unity in action,” said Evelyn Harris, Director of Volunteer Services for United Way Northwest Indiana. “When our community comes together, real change happens. As we look ahead to 2026, we’re not just organizing another volunteer day, we’re growing a movement of service and compassion.”