Calumet Township Food Distribution Program

“Dear Community Member,

The Calumet Township Trustee’s Office is here to help in your time of need by providing resources and connecting you to the appropriate services.

We will be hosting two scheduled food distributions on Thursday, November 6th and Thursday, November 20th at the Calumet Township Multipurpose Center, located at 1900 W. 41st Avenue.

This will be a drive-thru, pre-packaged food distribution. Food items will be distributed one per household. Photo ID is required, and participants must be Calumet Township residents.

Registration: Begins promptly at 8:00 am with Distribution to start at 9:00 am. For more information, please call 219-880-4913. We look forward to serving you.

Warm regards,

Calumet Township Trustees Office”