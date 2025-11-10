Partial SNAP Funding for Hoosiers

After 11 days without benefits, Hoosiers who use SNAP will see a portion of the money they typically receive.

Gov. Mike Braun announced Monday that partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will be paid to eligible Hoosiers. The payments will be processed Monday and will be available on EBT cards Tuesday, according to a Governor’s Office press release.

The state can offer partial benefits because of federal funding restrictions and a U.S. Supreme Court stay. When funding is restored, the state will be able to “move quickly to deliver full benefits to qualifying households across Indiana as soon as possible,” according to the release.

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana CEO Victor Garcia said the organization is pleased that partial SNAP benefits will be available soon, but “it is important to remember that there has already been a disruption that creates real hardship for families struggling to make ends meet.”

Braun’s announcement comes on the heels of a Supreme Court SNAP decision and the federal government shutdown likely coming to an end, which Braun “welcomed” in the release.

On Friday the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s emergency appeal to temporarily block a court order to fully fund SNAP food aid payments amid the government shutdown, even though residents in some states already have received the funds.

A judge had given the Republican administration until Friday to make the payments through the SNAP. But the administration asked an appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund, and instead allow it to continue with planned partial SNAP payments for the month.

More than a half-dozen states confirmed that some SNAP recipients already were issued full November payments on Friday.