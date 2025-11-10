Police Asking for Public's Help in Investigation

Police are asking anyone who witnessed an apparent road rage shooting Sunday afternoon on U.S. 41 to share any information they have.

The alleged incident occurred between 2 and 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41 (Wicker Ave./Indianapolis Blvd.) between 93rd Ave. in St. John and U.S. 30 in Schererville.

The two vehicles involved were a gray Honda CRV and a large black SUV or pickup truck with tinted windows, possibly a Ford Explorer or a similar model.

During the incident, a shot was fired by a balding white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall with a medium to heavy build, who is between 40 and 50 years old and was wearing a grey hoodie, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Buonadonna or Officer Paprocki of the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 219-322-5000, ext. 2350; or the Crime Tip Line at 219-865-4646.