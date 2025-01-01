THE [M] FACTOR Screening & Expert Q+A Panel

Lakeshore Public Media and Northwest Health proudly present The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause, a groundbreaking documentary that highlights the often-overlooked, health challenges women face during menopause.

With financial support from Northwest Health, two free community screenings of the film will be offered, featuring live Q&A sessions with expert OBGYN panelists to engage and educate local attendees. After each screening, a panel of expert OBGYNs from Northwest Health will lead a live Q&A session, providing attendees an opportunity to ask questions, discuss menopause health concerns, and share their stories in an empowering atmosphere.

Join us for free screenings on March 12th at Sand Creek Country Club, Chesterton, and April 8th at Uptown, Social, Michigan City. These events feature a live Q&A with expert OBGYNs, offering the chance for an open, supportive discussion.