Alex Hernandez

Alex is Lakeshore’s Senior Producer/Director. With a keen eye for storytelling and a gift for bringing ideas to life, Alex plays a pivotal role in shaping our programs and productions - such as Eye on the Arts and Friends & Neighbors.

Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Alex honed his craft through various experiences, including interning at ABC 7 in Chicago and working with the PGA of America on championship ENG coverages across the USA. He continues to showcase his talents at Thaler Media, providing live-stream coverage of college golf events in the area.

With a Bachelor's Degree in Communication with a focus on film production, Alex brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. With a tenure dating back to 2013, he's been an invaluable asset to our team, contributing his skills and passion to every endeavor.

Outside of work, Alex's creative pursuits extend beyond the studio. As a talented guitarist and music producer, he finds joy producing music and sharing his talents with his church worship team. When he's not immersed in music or film, you'll likely find Alex on the golf course, enjoying quality time with family and friends.