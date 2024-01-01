Chuck Roberts

Chuck is the head honcho over here at LPM. Chuck spends a lot of his time out in our community, connecting dots and shaking hands with other local nonprofit organizations and businesses–helping us grow partnerships and relationships with all of the unique individuals in Northwest Indiana.

An “Air Force Brat,” Chuck has lived all over the world. With over 20 years of experience in public media, Chuck knows a thing or two about a thing or two. He started his career at West Virginia Public Media after graduating from West Virginia State University with a degree in mass communications. From production associate all the way to executive director, Chuck decided to bring his talents to the Midwest after meeting the dedicated, creative, and highly efficient staff here at Lakeshore.

Chuck is a craftsman, beach bum, and athlete in his spare time. The most important and shocking fact about Mr. Roberts is that he has never had a cup of coffee!