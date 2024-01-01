© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Chuck Roberts 2023.jpg

Chuck Roberts

CEO

Chuck is the head honcho over here at LPM. Chuck spends a lot of his time out in our community, connecting dots and shaking hands with other local nonprofit organizations and businesses–helping us grow partnerships and relationships with all of the unique individuals in Northwest Indiana.

An “Air Force Brat,” Chuck has lived all over the world. With over 20 years of experience in public media, Chuck knows a thing or two about a thing or two. He started his career at West Virginia Public Media after graduating from West Virginia State University with a degree in mass communications. From production associate all the way to executive director, Chuck decided to bring his talents to the Midwest after meeting the dedicated, creative, and highly efficient staff here at Lakeshore.

Chuck is a craftsman, beach bum, and athlete in his spare time. The most important and shocking fact about Mr. Roberts is that he has never had a cup of coffee!