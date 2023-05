This week on ART ON THE AIR features Indiana University Northwest Graphic Design students, Tyler Kaufman, Kris Kritiko, Jacob Meiss, and Tiana Brown. Next we speak with digital media arts major at Valparaiso University , Ashley Vernon, about her goal toward being an art museum curator. Our spotlight is on Dunes Summer Theatre’s production of “Boeing, Boeing” with actors Khyel Roberson and Lili Galluzzo who also will be part of the youth theater programs.