This week on ART ON THE AIR features nonprofit executive Alan Harrison discussing his new book, "Scene Change," about how non-profit arts organizations need to be completely revamped. Next Jay Weinberg, described as a "Mark Twain with a paintbrush" producing a thought-provoking and diverse body of work. Our Spotlight is on Chris Acton’s beginning weaving class for students at least 55 years old beginning in January running 4 weeks.