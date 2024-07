This week on ART ON THE AIR features Nigerian-born mixed media sculptor, Layo Bright, who explores migration, legacy and identity through hybrid portraits. Next discussing her late husband’s Joel DeGrand’s August exhibit at The Depot, Amanda Freymann shares both his and her own art journey. Our Spotlight is on Chicago Street Theater’s production of “Bleacher Bums” with director Michael Glorioso running August 16th through 25th .