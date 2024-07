This week on ART ON THE AIR features acclaimed jazz artist from New York City Rick DellaRatta, who founded Jazz for Peace after witnessing first-hand the events of 9-11 from a nearby rooftop. Next self-taught, emerging artist Laurie Renee Moore who specializes in paintings with an aim towards realism. Our Spotlight is on the 4th Annual NWI Superstar singing competition that supports the Wounded Warrior Project with its Executive Producer Robert Head.