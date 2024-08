This week on ART ON THE AIR features traditional photographer Tim Lace and fresco artist Diane Grams discussing their Chesterton Art Center exhibit, Gods and Warriors in September. Next artist Mychael Shane who creates stunning Scratchboard portraits currently on exhibit at Bronzsville’s Galley Guischard. Our Spotlight is on The Art Barn School of Art’s 8th Annual Art Blitz on Saturday, September 21st 9am-5pm with Executive Director Amy Navurdaukas.