This week on ART ON THE AIR features two local theater directors, both sharing their career journeys, first with newly re-appointed executive director for the Memorial Opera House, Scot “PJ” MacDonald and next with the new artistic director for the Towle Theater, Dion Stover. Our Spotlight is on LaPorte County Symphony’s 52nd Season opener with a vibrant musical tribute to Latin-American Music and the Day of the Dead with executive director Emily Yiannias.