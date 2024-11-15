Art on the Air, December 8, 2024

This week on ART ON THE AIR features veteran stage, film, television actor and playwright, Charlotte Booker, sharing her storied career plus her one-woman musical, “Elsa Lanchester: SHE'S ALIVE!” Next Chicago-based realist oil painter Jessica Smit Mattingly, who uses a surreal rendering of her subjects. Our spotlight is on The LaPorte County Symphony ’s 30th Annual Holiday at the Pops concert on December 14th at the La Porte Civic Auditorium with Executive Director Emily Yiannias. Dr. Carolyn Watson will return to the podium for the of the event that has come to signal the arrival of the holiday season.