This Christmas week on ART ON THE AIR features two artists in the 2025 For The Love Of Art Fair, first with oil artist Laurie Schirmer Carpenter whose renderings are of calming and nostalgic places, and next Edd Johannemann whose artwork combines photography, woodworking, and glass. Our Spotlight is on award-winning journalist and author, Joseph S Pete, sharing his newest book, “Lost East Chicago and Indiana Harbor .”