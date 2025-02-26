Art on the Air, March 16, 2025

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Chicago-based Americana singer-songwriter, guitarist Nikki O’Neill who blends soul, rhythm & blues, and gospel music into her very own style and previewing selections from her new album, “Stories I Only Tell My Friends” released March 14th. Next we have actor, playwright and producer, Charbria Shine discussing her show “Single Woman Chronicles” appearing one night only March 29th at West Side Theatre Guild.

Our spotlight is on the Brincka Cross Gardens Renovation project with Olga Petryszyn.