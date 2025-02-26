© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Art on the Air

Art on the Air, March 16, 2025

Published February 26, 2025 at 10:30 AM CST

This week on ART ON THE AIR features Chicago-based Americana singer-songwriter, guitarist Nikki O’Neill who blends soul, rhythm & blues, and gospel music into her very own style and previewing selections from her new album, Stories I Only Tell My Friends released March 14th. Next we have actor, playwright and producer, Charbria Shine discussing her show “Single Woman Chronicles” appearing one night only March 29th at West Side Theatre Guild.
Our spotlight is on the Brincka Cross Gardens Renovation project with Olga Petryszyn.

Art on the Air
Stay Connected