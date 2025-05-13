© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Art on the Air, June 8, 2025

Published May 13, 2025 at 10:10 AM CDT

This week on ART ON THE AIR our whole show features chief curator and visual arts director of the National Museum of Mexican Art, Cesáreo Moreno, discussing his own art journey and his responsibility overseeing the permanent collection and the numerous exhibits for the museum.   Our spotlight is on South Shore Orchestra summer’s symphonic spectacular on June 20th at Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza featuring music by Shostakovich, John Williams, and Mozart under the baton of Maestro Troy Webdell.

