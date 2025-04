Dave Mika, host of "Eye on the Arts Radio," talks with Michelle Golden President/Owner, with Books, Brushes and Bands.

BBB4E encourages families to explore, experience, and engage with the arts and their communities! Join us on Sunday, April 27, 2025, for the 7th Annual Spring Tea Luncheon. The theme, "Brought to You by the Letter 'E'," highlights the importance of education. Be inspired and come participate! For more information visit https://bbb4e.org/.