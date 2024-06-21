Midwest Beat Blues: 06-21-24

Overview of this week's show:

HOUR ONE:

This week's first hour begins with a new Joe Bonamassa/Beth Hart collaboration on a classic Chess Records cover, which then takes us down the Chess rabbit hole as Tom spotlights vintage Chess Records artists who are both well known and some more obscure and forgotten.

Those spotlighted songs from the Chess vault are by: JOHN LEE HOOKER, EDDIE BOYD, LAURA RUCKER, MEMPHIS MINNIE, ETTA JAMES, MEMPHIS SLIM, WILLIE DIXON, OTIS SPANN, WILLIE MABON, LITTLE MILTON, HOWLIN' WOLF, and others...

HOUR TWO:

The second half of the program concludes the Chess Records spotlight by opening with a final early track by SONNY BOY WILLIAMSON followed by a new and completely different treatment of the same song done in a very modern fashion.

That unique pairing of songs leads off a segment featuring some brand NEW music, released over just the last few weeks by such artists as -- CELSO SALIM & DARRYL CARRIERA, BILL WHARTON, HUGHES TAYLOR, DENNIS JONES, JESSE DAYTON, JEFF KOLLMAN, and THE WICKED LOWDOWN.

The program then wraps up with a handful of Tom's favorite artists like LIZ MANDEVILLE, ALLY VENABLE, and B.B. KING.