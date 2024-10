Midwest Beat Blues: October 4, 2024

This week's full show is focused on only Blues Women for both hours -- the classic artists and some lesser known artists.

HOUR ONE: Featured Artists are -- Beth Hart, Bonnie Raitt, Ally Venable, Ana Popovic, Deborah Bonham, Daniella Cotton, Sena Erhardt, Val Starr, Joanna Connor, Shirley King and Northwest Indiana's own rising blues star, Mandalyn.

HOUR TWO: Featured Artists are -- Nina Simone, Carolyn Wonderland, Big Time Sarah, Susan Tedeshi, Koko Taylor, Liz Mandeville, Mindi Abair, Samantha Fish, Stacy Jones, Janiva Magness, Etta James, and Safire The Uppity Blues Women.