THIS WEEK'S SHOW HAS NO SET THEME --- Just a hodgepodge of great blues -- a mix of pioneer artists, contemporary artists, and a few up and comers as well.

Among the blues artists featured on the program are: Magic Slim & The Teardrops, John Lee Hooker, Etta James, Buddy Guy, Fats Domino, Chuck Berry, Freddie King, Brigitte Purdy, Stray Cat Willie, Big Mud Morganfield and Ronnie Baker Brooks. Along with plenty of others.