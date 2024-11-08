Midwest Beat Blues: November 8, 2024

HOUR ONE:

Things open up with a collection of great harmonica blues performed by such artists as Billy Branch, Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton and Cary Bell. Then comes a "Road Trip" to Memphis with a batch of blues tunes with "Memphis" in the song titles, by the likes of Chris Daniels & The Kings, Arlen Roth & Jerry Jemmott, Dave Keller, Eric Gales and Brigitte Purdy. There's also an awesome brand new song debuting in this hour from the new Alligator Records release by Ronnie Baker Brooks.

HOUR TWO:

A great collection of blues/rock icons team up for a big block of blues collaborations. Among those who team up in the studio for these rare recordings are: Southside Johnny Lyons with Dave Peverett & Rod Price of Foghat, Jack Bruce and Gary Moore, Rory Gallagher with Rich Newman & John Cook, Larry McCray with Steve McCray & Tony Z., and Kim Simmonds of Savoy Brown & Friends.

The last part of the program takes the audience back into the Live Fantasy Concert Arena where concert recordings are mashed up by Humble Pie, Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins and Jonny Lang.

