Midwest Beat

Gerhart Rocks On By In-Studio

By Tom Lounges
Published January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM CST

For this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," two members of NWI's rockin' band GERHART joined host Tom Lounges in the Lakeshore radio studio to chat and to debut for the first time ever on radio, some of their brand new songs soon to be made public on their forthcoming album, "NEVER DID NOTHIN'." 

Guitarist DREW BURRELL and vocalist/bassist KEVIN BADTEN talked about the group's long history and friendship, the creative process behind their music and upcoming concert performances, including their February 22nd concert with BONFIRE at Hobart Art Theater in Hobart, and a January 25th gig at Finnegan's Pub in Dyer that doubles as a birthday celebration for Badten.

Missing in action from the broadcast was co-founder/drummer NICK SMITH.  To see videos and learn more about the band visit: www.gerhartmusic.com

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
