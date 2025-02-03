CARY BAKER -- Veteran Journalist and Music Industry Insider

Show host Tom Lounges welcomes CARY BAKER -- an old friend and a respected fellow journalist to the program. A first time book author, Baker has created an amazing book about the history of street performers, known as buskers.

Street musicians have always been a part of urban culture. Baker's new book -- "Down On The Corner" -- tells the story of music performed on the streets, in subways, in parks, and beyond, from the 1920s to the present day.

Drawing on years of interviews and eyewitness accounts, "Down On The Corner" introduces folks to a myriad of musical genres performed by buskers. Some performers featured in his book went on to become international stars, while others spent their careers playing for pocket change on the sidewalk. More on the author at: www.carybaker.com.

FUN FACT: One of the iconic buskers profiled in the book was born on this day 119 years ago -- January 28, 1906 -- and meeting him planted the seed in Baker to write this book. This program opens with one of that iconic busker's classic songs.