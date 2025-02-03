© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DONATE TO THE BUILDING BLOCKS FUND
Midwest Beat

CARY BAKER -- Veteran Journalist and Music Industry Insider

By Tom Lounges
Published January 28, 2025 at 7:00 PM CST

Show host Tom Lounges welcomes CARY BAKER -- an old friend and a respected fellow journalist to the program. A first time book author, Baker has created an amazing book about the history of street performers, known as buskers.

Street musicians have always been a part of urban culture. Baker's new book -- "Down On The Corner" -- tells the story of music performed on the streets, in subways, in parks, and beyond, from the 1920s to the present day.

Drawing on years of interviews and eyewitness accounts, "Down On The Corner" introduces folks to a myriad of musical genres performed by buskers. Some performers featured in his book went on to become international stars, while others spent their careers playing for pocket change on the sidewalk. More on the author at: www.carybaker.com.

FUN FACT: One of the iconic buskers profiled in the book was born on this day 119 years ago -- January 28, 1906 -- and meeting him planted the seed in Baker to write this book. This program opens with one of that iconic busker's classic songs.

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges