Joe Bonamassa Jams on Midwest Beat

Guitar great JOE BONAMASSA, who was discovered by B.B. King and landed on the global music radar when he toured with King at 12, has released 48 albums to date and has worked with a Who's Who of top artists, serving as a mentor to many of them over the last four decades.

Joe Bonamassa has earned three Grammy Award nominations and is the founder and driving force behind the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation and the KTBA Record imprint that releases and promotes other blues artist, from unknowns to well known artists. Among the artists on the KTBA label are Dion DiMucci, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Larry McCray, Joanna Connor and others.

Bonamassa will perform live on February 21st at The Chicago Theater in downtown Chicago with his full band as part of his U.S. tour, before undertaking a Spring Tour of Europe, followed by a limited European summer tour with his hard rock band, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian).

Bonamassa will be releasing a string of new internet-only singles throughout 2025, beginning with "FORTUNE TELLER BLUES," a collaboration between Bonamassa and rocker Sammy Hagar. That new single open this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Tracks from both of Bonamassa's latest albums -- "Blues Deluxe: Vol. II" and "Joe Bonamassa Live At The Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra" -- are also featured.

The year 2025 will be tremendously busy for Bonamassa. Keep up with this iconic artist at: www.jbonamassa.com