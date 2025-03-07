© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: I Bear Witness, Dan McNeil Joins Tom Lounges

By Tom Lounges
Published February 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM CST

This edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" welcomed Chicago Sports radio personality turned book author -- DANGEROUS DAN MCNEIL -- to discuss his new book "I BEAR Witness," published by Chicago's Eckhartz Press.

This program gave listeners and local sports fans a chance to know a little about McNeil and his new book before having an opportunity to meet him one on one during a pair of free Lake County Public Library book signings on Saturday, March 1.

McNeil will be signing copies of the book in the morning on March 1st at the Merrillville branch from 10am-12pm, and then later in the afternoon at the Highland branch from 2pm-4pm. More on this author at: https://eckhartzpress.com/shop/i-bear-witness

Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
