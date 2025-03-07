Midwest Beat: Where Chicago Rocked

For this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges," the on air guests were co-authors of -- "THE FLIP SIDE: Where Chicago Rocked" -- the latest book released by Chicago publisher Eckhart Press.

Ken and Larry spoke about many of the topics covered in the new book, including the landmark Amphitheater concerts,and the infamous 1977 "Superbowl of Rock" mega-concerts.

Larry shared stories about various rock stars who visited the record stores and who performed at Flip Side concerts. There's also a little insight into the inner workings of the concert producing and record business.

The book is a must have for any rock 'n' roller who came of age during the 1970s and 1980s, not just for the in-depth history, but because of the many never-before seen photos from the private Flip Side archives.

Ken Churilla also invited Lakeshore listeners to join him on SATURDAY, MARCH 8th at the Lake County Public Library. The first author talk and book signing is from 10am to 12pm at the Highland Branch, with a second on at the Merrillville branch on U.S. 30 from 2pm to 4pm.