MUSICAL GUEST: MALCOLM BRUCE of SONS OF CREAM

"SONS OF CREAM" is a band featuring KOFI BAKER (son of Ginger Baker, Cream's drummer), MALCOLM BRUCE (son of Jack Bruce, Cream's bassist), and ROB JOHNSON (Ginger Baker's grandnephew). Together they celebrate the legacy of CREAM and related bands like Blind Faith.

This edition of the "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" radio program, features MALCOLM BRUCE discussing aspects of music, his famous father, the history of CREAM, and what SONS OF CREAM is all about.

Lakeshore listeners are treated to cuts from the 2023 release "HEAVENLY CREAM: An Acoustic Tribute To CREAM," a project put together by MALCOLM BRUCE with original Cream lyricist, the late PETER BROWN. The album was recorded at Abby Road Studios and features performances by some of music's most legendary icons like Maggie Bell, Deborah Bonham, Joe Bonamassa, Clem Clempson, Paul Rodgers, Bernie Marsden, Bobby Rush and even Ginger Baker himself.

SONS OF CREAM performed WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18th at HOBART ART THEATER (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, Indiana. www.brickartlive.com .

Keep up with Malcolm and the band at: www.sonsofcream.com and http://www.facebook.com/sonsofcreamofficial.

