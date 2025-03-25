Midwest Beat: Ian Anderson, of Jethro Tull, Rocks on Midwest Beat

The musical guest for this program is IAN ANDERSON, an iconic musician that show host Tom Lounges has interviewed many times during various point in Anderson's career both with the band and as a solo artist.

After two consecutive new JETHRO TULL album releases in 2022 and 2023, another new collection of songs -- "CURIOUS RUMINANT" -- was unleashed this month via Inside Out Music.

Consisting of nine tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes, "CURIOUS RUMINANT" is the 24th studio album to be released under the JETHRO TULL name since 1969.

The music on this latest album reveals composer, producer, band leader and rock's most famous flautist -- IAN ANDERSON -- remains at the top of his game and continues to create some of the finest music of his career. This is a stellar collection sequenced masterfully to keep the listener sonically engaged from start to finish.

Ian Anderson is calling in from his home in the UK to talk about the new album, along with the past, the present and the future of Jethro Tull. Songs heard from the new album include the title track, "Puppet And The Puppet Master," "Stygian Hand," "Dunsinane Hill," and "Savannah of Paddington Garden."