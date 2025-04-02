Midwest Beat: Foghat

Guitarist/producer/songwriter BRYAN BASSETT of the classic rock group FOGHAT is musical guest on this edition of "Midwest BEAT."

Bryan and I will discuss his extensive career as a musician, the steady evolution of FOGHAT, the tremendous success of their latest album "SONIC MOJO" which debuted on the Billboard Blues Chart at #1, and their current tour with an April 4th concert at The Arcada Theater (105 E. Main St.) in St. Charles.

Several songs from "Sonic Mojo" are featured during this interview program. The independently released "Sonic Mojo" is available in all formats, digital, CD, and very cool purple vinyl. More on the band at: www.foghat.com .