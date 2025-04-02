© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: Foghat

By Tom Lounges
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM CDT

Guitarist/producer/songwriter BRYAN BASSETT of the classic rock group FOGHAT is musical guest on this edition of "Midwest BEAT."

Bryan and I will discuss his extensive career as a musician, the steady evolution of FOGHAT, the tremendous success of their latest album "SONIC MOJO" which debuted on the Billboard Blues Chart at #1, and their current tour with an April 4th concert at The Arcada Theater (105 E. Main St.) in St. Charles.

Several songs from "Sonic Mojo" are featured during this interview program. The independently released "Sonic Mojo" is available in all formats, digital, CD, and very cool purple vinyl. More on the band at: www.foghat.com .

Midwest Beat
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
