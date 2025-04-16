© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Midwest Beat

MUSICAL GUEST: JIM McCARTY

By Tom Lounges
Published April 15, 2025 at 6:30 PM CDT

The legendary YARDBIRDS, a musical force of nature since the 1960s, are back on the road and show host Tom Lounges has caught up with the iconic group's co-founder and drummer, JIM McCARTY.

The Yardbirds -- one of rock’s most influential bands are still performing, but there's even some new things forthcoming from the legendary band from what I hear...

On this edition of "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges" we find out. JIM McCARTY -- the man who has been there keeping the beat for the band since the birth of the YARDBIRDS in 1963 -- discusses new projects, latest line-up of members and of course delve into the long and storied history of THE YARDBIRDS.

