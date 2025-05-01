Musical Guest: RICKY BYRD

Ricky Byrd -- a 2015 inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts -- has just released his fourth and most personal album yet, the aptly named "NYC Made" via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records

The album is a tribute to the Bronx-born, Queens-raised rock and devoted Yankee fan’s nights listening to the Top 40 radio of his youth as evidenced by one of the singles featured on tonight's program, “Transistor Radio Childhood,” which pays homage to the melting pot AM radio of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Listen close for nods to his beloved Yankees and WABC DJ Cousin Brucie, The Beach Boys, The Kinks, Paul Revere and even a lyrical nod to Wilson Picket and Otis Redding.

Other singles spun of this program sure to connect with listeners are "(Ya Get) 1 Life," "Sweet Byrd of Youte", "Anna Lee," and Ricky's beautiful tribute to the late Jeff Beck titled "Rhapsody in Blues."

“I grew up on everything from The Beatles to The Who to The Stones to The Yardbirds to Sam Moore, Sam Cooke and Smokey Robinson. Mix that all in a stew, I guess it comes out Ricky Byrd," explained Byrd on how this album came to be. "I wear my influences on my sleeve and in my music. I write what I know. I just make music to make people happy… and to make me happy.”

