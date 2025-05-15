Midwest Beat: Steve Postell

The musical guest for this program is STEVE POSTELL -- one of the world's top session guitarists and a member of the super group THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY as well as THE DAVID CROSBY BAND -- has released a new star-studded solo album recent weeks via Quarto Valley Records.

A half dozen selections from that tasty new album -- "Walking Through The Blues" -- will be featured on this program in between interview segments.

Among the special guests featured on the Postell songs heard on this week's program include: Bekka Bramlett, Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket), Dan Navarro, Ian Matthews (of Fairport Convention), Alphonso Johnson (of Weather Report) and the late David Crosby.

“When I make a new record, I am not trying to re-invent the wheel. I try to stay true to the traditions that inspired me, creating honest, real music, telling real stories. played by real musicians,” said Postell of his method of making music. Postell began playing guitar at age 8 and shares in this interview the three events in his life that inspired him to become a musician, bringing him to this point in his career.

Fans of Jackson Brown, Tom Petty, James Taylor and other story-song artists will surely love this new release from Steve Postell. "Walking Through The Blues" features powerful songwriting, and rock solid performances by such notable studio musicians as Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar, Bob Glaub, Waddy Wachtel, and Steve Ferrone, among others.

Keep up this incredible artist at: www.stevepostell.com.