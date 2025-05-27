Midwest Beat: ALEX LIFESON & MAIAH WYNNE of ENVY OF NONE

For this show, LIfeson talks about his new musical group -- ENVY OF NONE -- and is joined on the program by the band's lyricist and lead vocalist MAIAH WYNNE. The two share the story of how they came to create this project which just released its second full length album "STYGIAN WAVZ".

Several songs from the new album are featured during the interview segments to give Lakeshore listeners a chance to hear the new band that has Lifeson excited and describing the music ENVY OF NONE (aka EON) as having given him a second chapter and a new life musically speaking.

Among the songs from "Stygian Wavz" heard on this week's edition of the show are: the title track, "Not Dead Yet," "The Story" and "Handle With Care."