© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Defunded but not defeated. Your support is essential. Donate now.
Midwest Beat

Midwest Beat: ALEX LIFESON & MAIAH WYNNE of ENVY OF NONE

By Tom Lounges
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:18 PM CDT

For this show, LIfeson talks about his new musical group -- ENVY OF NONE -- and is joined on the program by the band's lyricist and lead vocalist MAIAH WYNNE. The two share the story of how they came to create this project which just released its second full length album "STYGIAN WAVZ". 

Several songs from the new album are featured during the interview segments to give Lakeshore listeners a chance to hear the new band that has Lifeson excited and describing the music ENVY OF NONE (aka EON) as having given him a second chapter and a new life musically speaking.

Among the songs from "Stygian Wavz" heard on this week's edition of the show are: the title track, "Not Dead Yet," "The Story" and "Handle With Care."

Midwest Beat
Stay Connected
Tom Lounges
Tom Lounges has been a radio personality and music journalist since 1979. For the last 43 years, Tom has been reporting on entertainment as a weekly music columnist and feature writer for The Times newspaper.
See stories by Tom Lounges