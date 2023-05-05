Regionally Speaking, May 5, 2023

Today: The Prevent Child Abuse Lake County is a nonprofit organization formed to raise awareness about child abuse in Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks with Ellen Hennessey about the signs of abuse. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 was Primary Election Day in the Hoosier State, We bring back conversations with some of the victors of the election from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Angie Nelson-Deuitch is a newcomer to politics but a familiar advocate for civil and environmental justice in LaPorte County. And later we hear from the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of Michigan City. In Lake County Gary’s son State Senator Eddie Melton managed to unseat incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince. He joined Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney to talk about his vision for his hometown. All of that and more this edition of Regionally Speaking.