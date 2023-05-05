© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
regionally_speaking_1400.jpg
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, May 5, 2023

By Tom Maloney,
Dee Dotson
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
RS Full Show 05-05-2023.png

Today: The Prevent Child Abuse Lake County is a nonprofit organization formed to raise awareness about child abuse in Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks with Ellen Hennessey about the signs of abuse. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 was Primary Election Day in the Hoosier State, We bring back conversations with some of the victors of the election from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Angie Nelson-Deuitch is a newcomer to politics but a familiar advocate for civil and environmental justice in LaPorte County. And later we hear from the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of Michigan City. In Lake County Gary’s son State Senator Eddie Melton managed to unseat incumbent Mayor Jerome Prince. He joined Lakeshore Public Media's Tom Maloney to talk about his vision for his hometown. All of that and more this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
See stories by Tom Maloney
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson