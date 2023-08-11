Regionally Speaking, August 11, 2023

Today: The 2023-2024 school year has already begun for many families across the Hoosier State. As the last wave of students in the Region head back to the classroom, sadly some veteran teachers won’t be there to greet them. We bring back our conversation with New York Times best-selling author Alexandra Robbins to get a different perspective on the public education system with her new book The Teachers A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable Important Profession. The author discusses how the education crisis in America including a teacher shortage, underpaid and overworked staff and the concerns with parental interference is leaving to an exodus from the profession but concludes there is still a glimmer of hope. The dreaded “I” word inflation s front of mind for many. We speak with local economist Greg Hammer about protecting your wealth during a volatile market. PNC Financial Services Group senior economist and assistant vice president Abbey Omodunbi shares his organizations latest economic outlook both locally as well as nationally. Earlier this summer we spoke to Joshua Branshaw, Jr. a Region native who made the decision to head out on a trek from his hometown to Florida…all in an effort to serve as a symbol of hope, faith and perseverance. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.