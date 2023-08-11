© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking, August 11, 2023

By Dee Dotson
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT

Today: The 2023-2024 school year has already begun for many families across the Hoosier State. As the last wave of students in the Region head back to the classroom, sadly some veteran teachers won’t be there to greet them. We bring back our conversation with New York Times best-selling author Alexandra Robbins to get a different perspective on the public education system with her new book The Teachers A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable Important Profession. The author discusses how the education crisis in America including a teacher shortage, underpaid and overworked staff and the concerns with parental interference is leaving to an exodus from the profession but concludes there is still a glimmer of hope. The dreaded “I” word inflation s front of mind for many. We speak with local economist  Greg Hammer about protecting your wealth during a volatile market. PNC Financial Services Group senior economist and assistant vice president Abbey Omodunbi shares his organizations latest economic outlook both locally as well as nationally. Earlier this summer we spoke to Joshua Branshaw, Jr. a Region native who made the decision to head out on a trek from his hometown to Florida…all in an effort to serve as a symbol of hope, faith and perseverance. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingimpact of inflation on retirement incomeinflation and its impact on northwest IndianaTeachersteacher shortageteacher payPNC Financial Services GroupNWI financial advisor Greg Hammer
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
