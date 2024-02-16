Regionally Speaking: February 16, 2024

Today: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Tips From Former Smokers campaign has helped millions of U.S. adults quit smoking. We’ll speak to Diane Beislte about why menthol cigarettes are a concern. Indiana Humanities will host its annual Chew On This dinner series across the state next week. We’ll hear from Anna Bowman about how this event fosters intentional conversations bringing together people from all backgrounds. But up first, Indiana has a rich history and connection to the Underground Railroad. We bring back our conversation with Jeanie Regan-Dinius former Director of Special Initiatives with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

