Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: February 16, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:18 PM CST

Today: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Tips From Former Smokers campaign has helped millions of U.S. adults quit smoking. We’ll speak to Diane Beislte about why menthol cigarettes are a concern. Indiana Humanities will host its annual Chew On This dinner series across the state next week. We’ll hear from Anna Bowman about how this event fosters intentional conversations bringing together people from all backgrounds.  But up first, Indiana has a rich history and connection to the Underground Railroad. We bring back our conversation with Jeanie Regan-Dinius former Director of Special Initiatives with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
