Regionally Speaking; April 26, 2024

Today on Regionally Speaking: The United Way of Northwest Indiana will host their free First Time Home Buyers Vendors Fair April 27, 2024 at the Lake County Public Library in Merrillville. We’ll speak to Kelly DeCamp, United Way NWI regional development director about how this opportunity will help buyers explore homeownership opportunities including down payment assistance programs, financing and mortgage pre-approval. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to help boost our financial IQ. But up first, the Indiana Commission on Higher Education recently hosted their State of Higher Education address. We’ll speak to Chris Lowery about a few of the highlights including the success of auto-enrolling all Hoosier eight graders in the 21st Century Scholars program. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.