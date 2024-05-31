© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: May 31, 2024

By Dee Dotson
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:22 PM CDT

Today: Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss her organization's work for the well-being of all Hoosier youth. Her latest column shares youth-serving professionals' crucial role in youth mental health. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will share tips to boost financial security with confidence. But up first, priorities for the 2024 Indiana legislative session included child care, education and Medicaid. We’ll speak to Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch about the bills passed and what the state is doing to support foster youth. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.

