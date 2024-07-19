Regionally Speaking: July 19, 2024

Today: Earlier this month the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the June jobs report showing US employers added 206,000 jobs. We speak to Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman joins us to discuss her latest column focused on the 2024 Kids Count Data Book. But up first, Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery joins us to reflect on education policy and programmatic successes. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.