Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: February 14, 2025

By Dee Dotson,
Michael Gallenberger
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:45 PM CST
Ben's Blue Bags via Facebook

Today: Lakeshore Public Media’s “Building Blocks” initiative is a comprehensive multimedia project dedicated to exploring the science of early childhood development and addressing the challenges faced by families in Northwest Indiana. We bring you the latest episode as host Dr. Mary Jane Eisenhauer welcomes Jen Trowbridge, President and CEO of CoAction.Care, to discuss an often-overlooked but essential topic—diaper need. They explore the financial burden diapers place on families, the impact of diaper shortages on both children’s health and parental stress, and the misconceptions around diaper assistance programs.  But up first, Lakeshore Public Media's Michael Gallenberger is joined by Crown Point firefighter Matt Kodicek the creator of Ben's Blue Bags, an organization that provides sensory kits to first responders. It's named for his son, Ben, who's on the autism spectrum. All of that and more on this edition of Regionally Speaking after the news.

Regionally Speaking Local Newsregionally speakingAutismnorthwest Indiana families with autistic childrenBuilding Blocks initiative
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
