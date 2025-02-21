Regionally Speaking: February 21, 2025

Today: Crossroads Connections hosted by Deann Patena, President & CEO of The Crossroads Chamber is a new monthly podcast, where they will spotlight organizations, initiatives, and leaders making a difference in the Northwest Indiana community. These engaging discussions will provide valuable insights and opportunities to connect. Stay informed about impactful local efforts and follow us for updates! In this episode, Crossroads Chamber President & CEO Deanne Patena sits down with Rick Peltier, Executive Director of Franciscan Health Foundation, to discuss the foundation’s vital role in addressing healthcare accessibility and food insecurity in the community. Since the White House has imposed a wide range of tariffs many Americans are concerned about the economic impact of these measures. Joining us is Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to share an update on the local, statewide and national economics. But up first, Purdue University Northwest will enroll students in its first Master of Social Work (MSW) cohort in fall 2025. Purdue Northwest has been building up several of its graduate-level programs over the past couple of academic years and solidifying an interdisciplinary array of learning and research opportunities focused on mental health outcomes and needs for our local communities. This academic year marks the first year for cohorts in our master’s and doctoral programs in Psychology. Joining us now to share more about the program is Dr. Shreya Bhandari, the director of the MSW program and a professor of Social Work at PNW. All of that on this edition of Regionally Speaking.