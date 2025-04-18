© 2025 Lakeshore Public Media
Local News
Regionally Speaking

Regionally Speaking: April 18, 2025

By Dee Dotson
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:14 PM CDT

Today: Gary native Corey Armand is revitalizing his hometown through his work with Armand Investment Group, where he has spent 15 years rehabilitating residential properties. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will also share tips for maintaining your financial well-being. Additionally, IronWorkz Corporation is hosting THE Summit: An Emergence of Ideas on April 25-26, 2025, focused on "Cracking the Code on Entrepreneurship." Faith Spencer and Emmani Ellis will discuss one-on-one business coaching, breakout sessions, and keynote addresses for entrepreneurs at all experience levels. Catch all this in this edition of Regionally Speaking.

Regionally Speaking Local NewsGary IndianaSmall Businessregionally speaking
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
