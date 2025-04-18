Regionally Speaking: April 18, 2025

Today: Gary native Corey Armand is revitalizing his hometown through his work with Armand Investment Group, where he has spent 15 years rehabilitating residential properties. Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer will also share tips for maintaining your financial well-being. Additionally, IronWorkz Corporation is hosting THE Summit: An Emergence of Ideas on April 25-26, 2025, focused on "Cracking the Code on Entrepreneurship." Faith Spencer and Emmani Ellis will discuss one-on-one business coaching, breakout sessions, and keynote addresses for entrepreneurs at all experience levels. Catch all this in this edition of Regionally Speaking.