© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Asset 1.png
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kent Lindquist (left) and Al Corns (right), co-hosts of The Feeling of Jazz.
The Feeling of Jazz

The Feeling of Jazz – The Jazz Stars Play the Compositions of Cole Porter Songbook-3, 11-06-2022

By David Woodworth
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT
American composer Cole Porter at piano.
Getty Images, Sasha
/
https://www.npr.org/2000/06/25/1075845/night-and-day
The Feeling of Jazz, Program No. 471 airing November 6, 2022 featured the Jazz Giants playing the compositions of Cole Porter.

The Feeling of Jazz, Program No. 471 airing November 6, 2022 featured the Jazz Giants playing the compositions of Cole Albert Porter (June 9, 1891 – October 15, 1964) in music presented by co-host Kent Lindquist. Meanwhile, co-host Al Corns featured other main stream jazz artists like Louis Armstrong, The Orphan Newsboys, Dave Brubeck and more. Engineered by Dave Woodworth.

8 p.m. Hour - Music by Title, Artist, Album (Record Label), Composer, Time length

1. What is This Thing Called Love?, Charlie Parker, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 2:36 min.

2. Heebie Jeebies, Louis Armstrong, Louis Armstrong (Sound Sensation 1998), C. Greg-H. Stouthart-J. Gourney, 2:47 min.

3. Boiled Owl, The Orphan Newsboys, Laughing at Life (Stomp Off 1990), M. Grosz, 3:33 min.

4. Begin the Beguine, Art Tatum, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Warner Brothers Records), Cole Porter, 2:54 min.

5. Maori Blues, Dave Brubeck, Right Now! (Columbia 1967), Dave Brubeck, 3:56 min.

6. Love For Sale, Al Cohn-Zoot Sims Quintet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:58 min.

7. Me 'N You, Hank Mobley, No Room For Squares (Bklue Note 1964), Lee Morgan, 7:18 min.

8. My Heart Belongs to Daddy, Dizzy Gillespie, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve 1959), Cole Porter, 5:57 min.

9. Midnight Special, Jimmy Smith, Midnight Special (Blue Note 1961), Jimmy Smith, 9:57 min.

The Feeling of Jazz, Program No. 471, Hour-2, 11-06-2022

9 p.m. Hour - Music by Title, Artist, Album (Record Label), Composer, Time length

1. Get Out of Town, The Roland Kirk Quartet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:50 min.

2. Midnight Sun, Lucky Thompson, Lucky in Paris (HighNote Records 1999), J. Mercer-L. Hampton-S. Burke, 3:32 min.

3. Easy to Love, Sonny Stitt Quartet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:42 min.

4. Soul Woman, Big John Patton, Get a Good Thing Goin' (Blue Note 1966), John Patton-Grant Green, 7:36 min.

5. Night and Day, Stan Getz & Bill Evans, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 6:45 min.

6. So Tired, Johnny Griffin, The Big Soul Band (Riverside 1960), Bobby Timmons, 6:30 min.

7. You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To, Ben Webster-Coleman Hawkins, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:15 min.

8. Early Morning Rock, Johnny Hodges, The Big Sound (Verve 1957), Johnny Hodges, 4:19 min.

9. I Get a Kick Out of You, Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 7:36 min.

Tags
The Feeling of Jazz MusicArtsEntertainmentJazz
David Woodworth
30+ year Radio Professional - Marketing, Production, Engineering, Announcing, News Reporting
See stories by David Woodworth