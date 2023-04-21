The Feeling of Jazz – The Jazz Stars Play the Compositions of Cole Porter Songbook-3, 11-06-2022

8 p.m. Hour - Music by Title, Artist, Album (Record Label), Composer, Time length

1. What is This Thing Called Love?, Charlie Parker, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 2:36 min.

2. Heebie Jeebies, Louis Armstrong, Louis Armstrong (Sound Sensation 1998), C. Greg-H. Stouthart-J. Gourney, 2:47 min.

3. Boiled Owl, The Orphan Newsboys, Laughing at Life (Stomp Off 1990), M. Grosz, 3:33 min.

4. Begin the Beguine, Art Tatum, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Warner Brothers Records), Cole Porter, 2:54 min.

5. Maori Blues, Dave Brubeck, Right Now! (Columbia 1967), Dave Brubeck, 3:56 min.

6. Love For Sale, Al Cohn-Zoot Sims Quintet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:58 min.

7. Me 'N You, Hank Mobley, No Room For Squares (Bklue Note 1964), Lee Morgan, 7:18 min.

8. My Heart Belongs to Daddy, Dizzy Gillespie, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve 1959), Cole Porter, 5:57 min.

9. Midnight Special, Jimmy Smith, Midnight Special (Blue Note 1961), Jimmy Smith, 9:57 min.

The Feeling of Jazz, Program No. 471, Hour-2, 11-06-2022 Listen • 53:00

9 p.m. Hour - Music by Title, Artist, Album (Record Label), Composer, Time length

1. Get Out of Town, The Roland Kirk Quartet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:50 min.

2. Midnight Sun, Lucky Thompson, Lucky in Paris (HighNote Records 1999), J. Mercer-L. Hampton-S. Burke, 3:32 min.

3. Easy to Love, Sonny Stitt Quartet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:42 min.

4. Soul Woman, Big John Patton, Get a Good Thing Goin' (Blue Note 1966), John Patton-Grant Green, 7:36 min.

5. Night and Day, Stan Getz & Bill Evans, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 6:45 min.

6. So Tired, Johnny Griffin, The Big Soul Band (Riverside 1960), Bobby Timmons, 6:30 min.

7. You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To, Ben Webster-Coleman Hawkins, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 4:15 min.

8. Early Morning Rock, Johnny Hodges, The Big Sound (Verve 1957), Johnny Hodges, 4:19 min.

9. I Get a Kick Out of You, Clifford Brown-Max Roach Quintet, Anything Goes: The Cole Porter Songbook - Instrumentals (compilation, Verve), Cole Porter, 7:36 min.